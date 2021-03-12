Analyst’s Sets Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) New Target at $366.47: DE is Now On A Buy List

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.33, and a growth ratio of 0.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.42, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 9.87. The DE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $106.14 and a $363.31 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $360.78 before closing at $364.46. Intraday shares traded counted 1.66 million, which was 4.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.74M. DE’s previous close was $361.22 while the outstanding shares total 313.50M.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Deere & Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $110.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Deere & Company (DE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DE, the company has in raw cash 6.96 billion on their books with 13.19 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 53.16 billion total, with 22.72 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 18.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DE attractive?

In related news, Group Pres., Life Sol & CAO, Howze Marc A sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 319.00, for a total value of 1,973,972. As the sale deal closes, the Group Pres., Life Sol & CAO, Howze Marc A now sold 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,566,915. Also, Group Pres., Life Sol & CAO, Howze Marc A sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 289.00 per share, with a total market value of 4,224,891. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr VP, General Counsel & PA, Jones Mary K.W. now holds 59,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,917,794. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

14 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Deere & Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $366.47.