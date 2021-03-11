Waste Management Inc. (WM) moved up 1.75%: Waste Management Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares fell to a low of $118.93 before closing at $121.69. Intraday shares traded counted 2.62 million, which was -37.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.91M. WM’s previous close was $119.60 while the outstanding shares total 424.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.67, and a growth ratio of 3.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.94, with weekly volatility at 2.79% and ATR at 2.37. The WM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.34 and a $125.56 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.75% on 03/10/21.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Waste Management Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WM, the company has in raw cash 553.0 million on their books with 551.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.54 billion total, with 3.55 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WM attractive?

In related news, EVP, Corp Development & CLO, Boettcher Charles C sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 120.00, for a total value of 346,920. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer, Rankin Devina A now sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,024,345. Also, VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Nagy Leslie K sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 111.27 per share, with a total market value of 18,805. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Nagy Leslie K now holds 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,217. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waste Management Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $130.64.