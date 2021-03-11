Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) price jumped close to $23.94 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.42, and a growth ratio of 1.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.68, with weekly volatility at 5.93% and ATR at 1.75. The VIVO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $30.65 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.41% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.512 before closing at $23.94. Intraday shares traded counted 1.95 million, which was -169.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 723.37K. VIVO’s previous close was $23.15 while the outstanding shares total 42.96M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Meridian Bioscience Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $993.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 177.62 million total, with 53.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VIVO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VIVO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny John P. sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.35, for a total value of 71,604. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Kenny John P. now sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 789,085. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny John P. sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 30.00 per share, with a total market value of 39,601. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Kenny John P. now holds 68,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,039,114. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meridian Bioscience Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VIVO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.67.