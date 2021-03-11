Is Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Still Worth A Bite?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.07, with weekly volatility at 12.08% and ATR at 1.60. The VFF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.07 and a $20.32 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.17 million, which was 33.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.25M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.73% on 3/10/2021. The at $14.77. VFF’s previous close was $15.03 while the outstanding shares total 77.82M. The firm

Investors have identified the Farm Products company Village Farms International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VFF, the company has in raw cash 54.67 million on their books with 2.29 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 93.43 million total, with 23.38 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VFF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VFF attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.45, for a total value of 1,343,870. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now sold 241,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,899,236. Also, Chief Executive Officer, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 11.74 per share, with a total market value of 1,761,154. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Ruffini Stephen C now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 558,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.91%.