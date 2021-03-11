Is Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Still Worth A Bite?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.51, with weekly volatility at 23.63% and ATR at 19.96. The FLGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.70 and a $189.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.7 million, which was -22.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.20M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.28% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $94.00 before closing at $97.20. FLGT’s previous close was $109.56 while the outstanding shares total 22.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.10, and a growth ratio of 0.66.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Fulgent Genetics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLGT, the company has in raw cash 87.43 million on their books with 15.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 523.62 million total, with 130.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLGT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLGT attractive?

In related news, CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.94, for a total value of 880,734. As the sale deal closes, the CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL now sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 550,189. Also, CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL sold 29,949 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 46.58 per share, with a total market value of 1,395,133. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Xie Jian now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.30%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fulgent Genetics Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.00.