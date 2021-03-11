Is Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Worth A Bite? ADP 200 SMA stands at 17.10%

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) previous close was $183.06 while the outstanding shares total 427.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.65, and a growth ratio of 3.08. ADP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.54% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $181.27 before closing at $182.07. Intraday shares traded counted 1.95 million, which was -5.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.85M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.66, with weekly volatility at 2.95% and ATR at 4.25. The ADP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $103.11 and a $184.29 high.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Automatic Data Processing Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $74.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADP, the company has in raw cash 1.6 billion on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 41.66 billion total, with 39.18 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADP attractive?

In related news, Corp VP, Michaud Brian L. sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 180.00, for a total value of 337,680. As the sale deal closes, the Corporate VP, Weinstein Donald now sold 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,240,100. Also, Corp. VP, Brown Laura G sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 175.77 per share, with a total market value of 94,916. Following this completion of acquisition, the Corporate Vice President, Eberhard Michael C now holds 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 654,498. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Automatic Data Processing Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $180.89.