Factors That Could Influence Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.34, and a growth ratio of 0.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.38, with weekly volatility at 4.31% and ATR at 0.81. The RDN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.53 and a $22.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.68% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.96 before closing at $22.64. Intraday shares traded counted 1.57 million, which was -11.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.40M. RDN’s previous close was $22.05 while the outstanding shares total 193.41M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Radian Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RDN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RDN attractive?

In related news, Director, Mumford Lisa bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.45, for a total value of 40,170. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.51%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Radian Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RDN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.77.