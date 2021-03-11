Factors That Could Influence New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) shares fell to a low of $4.66 before closing at $6.61. Intraday shares traded counted 10.25 million, which was -291.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.62M. GBR’s previous close was $4.56 while the outstanding shares total 5.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.02, with weekly volatility at 38.23% and ATR at 1.55. The GBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.55 and a $30.99 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 44.96% on 03/10/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company New Concept Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GBR, the company has in raw cash 42000.0 on their books with 40000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.76 million total, with 97000.0 as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GBR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 59,576. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC now sold 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 173,355. Also, 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 4.94 per share, with a total market value of 246,980. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC now holds 26,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 132,275. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 43.80%.