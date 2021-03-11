Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) shares fell to a low of $82.25 before closing at $82.98. Intraday shares traded counted 2.77 million, which was -9.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.54M. EW’s previous close was $82.02 while the outstanding shares total 623.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 64.28, and a growth ratio of 4.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.80, with weekly volatility at 3.62% and ATR at 2.30. The EW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $51.51 and a $92.08 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.17% on 03/10/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.09 billion total, with 893.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EW attractive?

In related news, Chairman & CEO, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.66, for a total value of 5,666,624. As the sale deal closes, the CVP, Japan & Intercontinental, WANG HUIMIN now sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 516,700. Also, CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer, Lemercier Jean-Luc M sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 84.72 per share, with a total market value of 1,103,063. Following this completion of acquisition, the CVP, TAVR, Wood Larry L now holds 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 657,642. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

12 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $94.25.