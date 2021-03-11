Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) previous close was $236.61 while the outstanding shares total 357.69M. The firm has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.31, and a growth ratio of 0.96. CI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.68% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $235.615 before closing at $238.22. Intraday shares traded counted 2.28 million, which was -18.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.92M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.61, with weekly volatility at 3.17% and ATR at 6.31. The CI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $118.50 and a $242.16 high.

Investors have identified the Healthcare Plans company Cigna Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $81.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 22.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CI attractive?

In related news, Pres, Government and Solutions, Manders Matthew G sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 212.37, for a total value of 655,586. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, General Counsel, Jones Nicole S now sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 536,659. Also, CEO Evernorth, WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 214.67 per share, with a total market value of 1,230,484. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Cordani David now holds 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,464,604. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

21 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cigna Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $256.13.