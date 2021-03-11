Are Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Prospects Worsening?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.74, and a growth ratio of 8.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.34, with weekly volatility at 2.44% and ATR at 0.88. The DRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.19 and a $43.45 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.89 before closing at $39.04. Intraday shares traded counted 3.33 million, which was -79.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.86M. DRE’s previous close was $38.89 while the outstanding shares total 372.10M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Duke Realty Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DRE attractive?

In related news, Director, EITEL CHARLES R sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.48, for a total value of 154,264. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SCOTT PETER M III now sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 227,698. Also, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Anthony Nicholas C. sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 39.70 per share, with a total market value of 1,233,916. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP,General Counsel & Corp Sec, Dee Ann C. now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 593,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

9 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Duke Realty Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.31.