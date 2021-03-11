Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) moved down -2.77% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) shares fell to a low of $119.685 before closing at $119.99. Intraday shares traded counted 1.9 million, which was -8.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.75M. A’s previous close was $119.84 while the outstanding shares total 306.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.06, and a growth ratio of 4.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.93, with weekly volatility at 3.35% and ATR at 3.50. The A stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.13 and a $136.98 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 03/10/21.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Agilent Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.48 billion total, with 1.69 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record 4.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, V.P., Corporate Controller, Gonsalves Rodney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 124.17, for a total value of 620,850. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel, and Sec., Tang Michael now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,500. Also, Senior Vice President, Grau Dominique sold 13,745 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 17. The shares were price at an average price of 135.11 per share, with a total market value of 1,857,087. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Grau Dominique now holds 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 786,194. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agilent Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the A stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $138.56.