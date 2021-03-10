The Futility The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Fundamentals

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares fell to a low of $7.88 before closing at $7.96. Intraday shares traded counted 3.19 million, which was 32.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.70M. GEO’s previous close was $8.02 while the outstanding shares total 119.84M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.45, and a growth ratio of 0.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.43, with weekly volatility at 3.85% and ATR at 0.40. The GEO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.70 and a $16.65 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.75% on 03/09/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company The GEO Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $956.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 711.32 million total, with 411.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GEO attractive?

In related news, Director, FOREMAN ANNE N sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.12, for a total value of 38,920. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GLANTON RICHARD H now sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,863. Also, Director, GLANTON RICHARD H sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 14.65 per share, with a total market value of 30,767. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman & CEO, ZOLEY GEORGE C now holds 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,279. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.38%.