Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.76, with weekly volatility at 20.00% and ATR at 20.77. The SI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.60 and a $187.86 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.03 million, which was -129.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.32M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.64% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $114.00 before closing at $124.97. SI’s previous close was $109.01 while the outstanding shares total 18.68M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 92.16.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Silvergate Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SI attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Eisele Derek J. sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 141.78, for a total value of 305,405. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Reed Scott A. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 700,000. Also, Executive Vice President, Eisele Derek J. sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 140.16 per share, with a total market value of 4,041,513. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Reed Scott A. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 825,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silvergate Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $115.83.