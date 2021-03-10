PRU Stock: Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Is Still Worth a Bite

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.43% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $90.27 before closing at $91.39. Intraday shares traded counted 2.74 million, which was -22.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.23M. PRU’s previous close was $92.72 while the outstanding shares total 396.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.61, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 2.79. The PRU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.62 and a $94.53 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Prudential Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRU attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 94.11, for a total value of 470,550. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Silitch Nicholas C now sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 743,084. Also, Director, Jones Wendy Elizabeth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 80.98 per share, with a total market value of 80,980. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, GOODMAN STACEY now holds 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,761. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

2 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Prudential Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.27.