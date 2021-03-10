NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has a beta of 0.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.95, with weekly volatility at 4.82% and ATR at 5.49. The NTES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.17 and a $134.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.42% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.20 before closing at $110.68. Intraday shares traded counted 4.18 million, which was -59.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.62M. NTES’s previous close was $102.08 while the outstanding shares total 676.81M.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company NetEase Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $75.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NTES, the company has in raw cash 1.38 billion on their books with 3.28 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.76 billion total, with 6.91 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NTES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NTES attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 45.00%.

32 out of 40 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NetEase Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NTES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $132.72.