Is Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) Still Worth A Bite?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.69, with weekly volatility at 15.26% and ATR at 0.63. The UUUU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.78 and a $6.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.07 million, which was 41.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.27M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.69% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.96 before closing at $5.13. UUUU’s previous close was $4.90 while the outstanding shares total 138.65M. The firm

Investors have identified the Uranium company Energy Fuels Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $711.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UUUU, the company has in raw cash 26.58 million on their books with 7.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58.41 million total, with 13.73 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UUUU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UUUU attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Human Resource, NAZARENUS DEE ANN sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 68,873. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Eshleman Benjamin III now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,472. Also, VP Marketing and, Moore Curtis sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 4.01 per share, with a total market value of 99,239. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Morrison Alex G now holds 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,544. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.57%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Energy Fuels Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UUUU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.33.