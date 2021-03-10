Is Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Still Worth A Bite?

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) previous close was $81.89 while the outstanding shares total 66.55M. The firm has a beta of 0.83. AYX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.40% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $83.995 before closing at $88.77. Intraday shares traded counted 3.14 million, which was -90.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.65M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.38, with weekly volatility at 7.45% and ATR at 5.78. The AYX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.17 and a $185.75 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Alteryx Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 972.47 million total, with 268.18 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AYX sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, HORING JEFF sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 98.32, for a total value of 597,884. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Stoecker Dean now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 755,816. Also, Director, Stoecker Dean sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 101.96 per share, with a total market value of 764,678. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Stoecker Dean now holds 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,748,525. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.