Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is down -5.07% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares fell to a low of $5.4289 before closing at $5.70. Intraday shares traded counted 2.42 million, which was -8.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.24M. GCI’s previous close was $5.44 while the outstanding shares total 132.69M. The firm has a beta of 2.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.10, with weekly volatility at 8.55% and ATR at 0.43. The GCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.63 and a $5.88 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.78% on 03/09/21.

Investors have identified the Publishing company Gannett Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $767.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GCI, the company has in raw cash 170.72 million on their books with 128.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 636.69 million total, with 741.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GCI attractive?

In related news, Director, Tarica Laurence bought 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.64, for a total value of 122,277. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Tarica Laurence now bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 714. Also, Director, Gupta Mayur bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.96 per share, with a total market value of 3,552. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Tarica Laurence now holds 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gannett Co. Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GCI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.57.