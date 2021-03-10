DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) moved down -8.22% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) shares fell to a low of $9.83 before closing at $10.18. Intraday shares traded counted 2.67 million, which was -18.01% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.26M. DRH’s previous close was $10.17 while the outstanding shares total 203.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.38, with weekly volatility at 5.00% and ATR at 0.51. The DRH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.96 and a $10.50 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.10% on 03/09/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company DiamondRock Hospitality Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DRH attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President & Treasurer, Quinn Briony R. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.88, for a total value of 88,800. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer, Furbay Troy now sold 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 136,434. Also, EVP & General Counsel, Tennis William J sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 8.26 per share, with a total market value of 207,062. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Donnelly Jeffrey now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,844. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DiamondRock Hospitality Company. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.21.