Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares fell to a low of $137.387 before closing at $139.58. Intraday shares traded counted 3.78 million, which was 14.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.41M. BYND’s previous close was $135.30 while the outstanding shares total 62.82M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.52, with weekly volatility at 6.29% and ATR at 10.06. The BYND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.18 and a $221.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.16% on 03/09/21.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Beyond Meat Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BYND, the company has in raw cash 159.13 million on their books with 25.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 332.23 million total, with 88.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BYND sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Growth Officer, Muth Charles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 168.07, for a total value of 5,042,185. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Growth Officer, Muth Charles now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,681,772. Also, Chief Innovation Officer, Ajami Dariush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were price at an average price of 219.03 per share, with a total market value of 2,190,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Growth Officer, Muth Charles now holds 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,336,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

3 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Beyond Meat Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BYND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $125.67.