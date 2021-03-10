Are Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Prospects Worsening?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.50% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.935 before closing at $4.07. Intraday shares traded counted 3.7 million, which was 15.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.39M. OVID’s previous close was $4.01 while the outstanding shares total 59.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.78, with weekly volatility at 11.11% and ATR at 0.39. The OVID stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.80 and a $9.40 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Ovid Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $261.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 90.35 million total, with 17.96 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OVID sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OVID attractive?

In related news, CEO, LEVIN JEREMY M bought 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.84, for a total value of 49,570. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 34.69%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ovid Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OVID stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.00.