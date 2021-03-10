Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) previous close was $18.02 while the outstanding shares total 208.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.21, and a growth ratio of 4.37. SBRA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.83% on 03/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.50 before closing at $17.51. Intraday shares traded counted 2.84 million, which was -81.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.56M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.05, with weekly volatility at 3.20% and ATR at 0.60. The SBRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.55 and a $18.95 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBRA attractive?

In related news, Director, FOSTER MICHAEL J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.43, for a total value of 104,610. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Cusack Catherine now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,340. Also, Director, FOSTER MICHAEL J bought 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 7.71 per share, with a total market value of 74,629. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FOSTER MICHAEL J now holds 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

5 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.30.