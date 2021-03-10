AMGN Stock: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares fell to a low of $228.78 before closing at $228.99. Intraday shares traded counted 3.02 million, which was -18.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.54M. AMGN’s previous close was $227.81 while the outstanding shares total 580.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.59, and a growth ratio of 2.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.47, with weekly volatility at 2.56% and ATR at 5.68. The AMGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $177.05 and a $276.69 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.52% on 03/09/21.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – General company Amgen Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $128.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMGN, the company has in raw cash 6.27 billion on their books with 91.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 21.14 billion total, with 11.65 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 18.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMGN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMGN attractive?

In related news, Director, SUGAR RONALD D sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 238.40, for a total value of 238,400. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Williams R Sanders now sold 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,498. Also, EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy., Graham Jonathan P sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 236.51 per share, with a total market value of 2,627,625. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SUGAR RONALD D now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 235,990. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amgen Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMGN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $255.17.