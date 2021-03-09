Something To Watch Before Buying Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.91, with weekly volatility at 4.89% and ATR at 2.12. The ATH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.37 and a $49.18 high. Intraday shares traded counted 8.82 million, which was -694.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.11M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.97% on 03/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.64 before closing at $51.80. ATH’s previous close was $48.88 while the outstanding shares total 191.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.95, and a growth ratio of 0.85.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Athene Holding Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATH attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO and CIO, Belardi James Richard bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.00, for a total value of 1,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, Kvalheim Grant now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. Also, Chairman, CEO and CIO, Belardi James Richard bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,000,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive VP and CFO, Klein Martin P now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Athene Holding Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.83.