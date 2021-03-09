SBUX Stock: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 188.90, and a growth ratio of 3.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.67, with weekly volatility at 2.60% and ATR at 2.82. The SBUX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.02 and a $110.47 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.16% on 03/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.23 before closing at $105.03. Intraday shares traded counted 4.95 million, which was 18.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.07M. SBUX’s previous close was $105.20 while the outstanding shares total 1.18B.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Starbucks Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $123.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBUX, the company has in raw cash 5.03 billion on their books with 1.24 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.36 billion total, with 7.88 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBUX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBUX attractive?

In related news, group pres, Int’l & Channel, CULVER JOHN sold 48,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 106.51, for a total value of 5,192,207. As the sale deal closes, the evp, chief partner officer, Lis Angela now sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 464,491. Also, Director, Ramo Joshua Cooper sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 98.28 per share, with a total market value of 287,469. Following this completion of acquisition, the president and ceo, JOHNSON KEVIN R now holds 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,606,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

16 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Starbucks Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBUX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $109.53.