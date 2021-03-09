MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) moved up 1.79% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) shares fell to a low of $12.45 before closing at $12.48. Intraday shares traded counted 3.67 million, which was -2.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.57M. MTG’s previous close was $12.40 while the outstanding shares total 338.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.77, and a growth ratio of 1.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.57, with weekly volatility at 4.94% and ATR at 0.53. The MTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.34 and a $13.83 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.65% on 03/08/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company MGIC Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTG attractive?

In related news, Director, LEHMAN MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.49, for a total value of 67,901. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kozlak Jodee A now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,464. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MGIC Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.05.