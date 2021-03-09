MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has a beta of 1.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.31, with weekly volatility at 10.29% and ATR at 0.56. The MBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.93 and a $8.74 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 30.21% on 03/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.22 before closing at $10.00. Intraday shares traded counted 8.66 million, which was -1464.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 553.51K. MBI’s previous close was $7.68 while the outstanding shares total 49.11M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company MBIA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $525.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MBI attractive?

In related news, CEO & President, Fallon William C bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.17, for a total value of 617,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, RINEHART CHARLES R now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 202,750. Also, Director, RINEHART CHARLES R sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total market value of 200,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, RINEHART CHARLES R now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.70%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MBIA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.50.