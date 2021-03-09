ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Loss -12.61% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 26.59, with weekly volatility at 12.48% and ATR at 2.09. The WISH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.06 and a $32.85 high. Intraday shares traded counted 9.96 million, which was -35.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.38M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.30% on 03/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.50 before closing at $15.94. WISH’s previous close was $17.77 while the outstanding shares total 566.17M. The firm

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company ContextLogic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.25 billion total, with 1.19 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WISH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WISH attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Just Brett sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.65, for a total value of 725,105. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President of Data Science, Liu Pai now sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 346,351. Also, Vice President of Operations, Chuang Peiyen sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 19.65 per share, with a total market value of 1,292,656. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel and Secretary, Shah Devang now holds 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,223,748. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ContextLogic Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WISH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.50.