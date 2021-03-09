Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) shares fell to a low of $36.30 before closing at $37.06. Intraday shares traded counted 4.54 million, which was 10.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.08M. CARR’s previous close was $36.94 while the outstanding shares total 869.21M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.53, and a growth ratio of 2.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.78, with weekly volatility at 4.29% and ATR at 1.29. The CARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.50 and a $41.94 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.32% on 03/08/21.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Carrier Global Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $30.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CARR, the company has in raw cash 3.12 billion on their books with 191.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.52 billion total, with 5.11 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CARR attractive?

In related news, President, Fire & Security, Timperman Jurgen sold 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.10, for a total value of 408. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Controller, Crockett Kyle now sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 131,928. Also, Senior Vice President & CLO, O’Connor Kevin J. sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 19.99 per share, with a total market value of 149. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GREISCH JOHN J now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 610,316. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.04%.

9 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carrier Global Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.86.