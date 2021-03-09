Can F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Offer Investors Safety?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.56, with weekly volatility at 3.74% and ATR at 0.39. The FNB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.05 and a $12.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.96 million, which was -119.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.26M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.98% on 03/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.67 before closing at $12.86. FNB’s previous close was $12.61 while the outstanding shares total 322.55M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.18, and a growth ratio of 1.52.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company F.N.B. Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FNB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FNB attractive?

In related news, Director, Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.29, for a total value of 5,145. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Dively Mary Jo now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,360. Also, Director, Bena Pamela A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.22 per share, with a total market value of 14,440. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Mencini Frank C now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,818. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on F.N.B. Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FNB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.38.