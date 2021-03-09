Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is down -64.99% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares fell to a low of $143.77 before closing at $144.06. Intraday shares traded counted 3.99 million, which was -45.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.75M. ADI’s previous close was $148.88 while the outstanding shares total 369.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.16, and a growth ratio of 3.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.61, with weekly volatility at 4.14% and ATR at 5.29. The ADI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $79.07 and a $164.40 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.24% on 03/08/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Analog Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADI, the company has in raw cash 1.05 billion on their books with 399.22 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.62 billion total, with 1.68 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADI attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, ROCHE VINCENT sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 157.08, for a total value of 1,570,800. As the sale deal closes, the CAO (principal acct. officer), Sondel Michael now sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 361,976. Also, President & CEO, ROCHE VINCENT sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 148.34 per share, with a total market value of 1,483,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CHAMPY JAMES now holds 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

17 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Analog Devices Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $179.11.