American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has a beta of 1.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.85, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 1.59. The AIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.07 and a $48.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 03/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.14 before closing at $47.24. Intraday shares traded counted 5.91 million, which was -24.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.76M. AIG’s previous close was $46.97 while the outstanding shares total 868.35M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company American International Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIG attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. sold 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.64, for a total value of 292,758. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. now sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 493,146. Also, 10% Owner, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP I bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 16.00 per share, with a total market value of 10,000,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. VP, Depty. CFO & CAO, Habayeb Elias F. now holds 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American International Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.07.