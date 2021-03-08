Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has a beta of 2.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.94, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 1.31. The SLB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.87 and a $29.87 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.71% on 03/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.91 before closing at $29.07. Intraday shares traded counted 26.81 million, which was -94.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.76M. SLB’s previous close was $28.58 while the outstanding shares total 1.39B.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Schlumberger Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.92 billion total, with 10.49 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLB attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Guild Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.95, for a total value of 249,550. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Treasurer, Jaramillo Claudia now sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,861. Also, Director, Corporate Legal, Laureles Saul R. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 21.85 per share, with a total market value of 109,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP New Energy, BELANI ASHOK now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 218,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

18 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Schlumberger Limited. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.39.