Here’s Why Ford Motor Company (F) Rallying -1.73% to $14.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta of 1.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.30, with weekly volatility at 5.21% and ATR at 0.52. The F stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.96 and a $12.80 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.85% on 03/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.67 before closing at $12.27. Intraday shares traded counted 79.35 million, which was -0.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 78.62M. F’s previous close was $11.93 while the outstanding shares total 3.98B.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Ford Motor Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ford Motor Company (F) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For F, the company has in raw cash 25.24 billion on their books with 51.34 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 116.74 billion total, with 97.19 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on F sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of F attractive?

In related news, Director, THORNTON JOHN L bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.62, for a total value of 100,121. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, FARLEY JR JAMES D now bought 194,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,035. Also, Director, LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.10 per share, with a total market value of 50,990. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LECHLEITER JOHN C now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,586. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.19%.

5 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ford Motor Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the F stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.43.