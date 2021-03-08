General Electric Company (NYSE:GE): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares fell to a low of $13.14 before closing at $13.60. Intraday shares traded counted 104.98 million, which was -32.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 79.51M. GE’s previous close was $13.57 while the outstanding shares total 8.77B. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.91, with weekly volatility at 4.54% and ATR at 0.52. The GE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.48 and a $14.13 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.22% on 03/05/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company General Electric Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $118.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

General Electric Company (GE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GE, the company has in raw cash 36.63 billion on their books with 4.78 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 88.41 billion total, with 56.07 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GE attractive?

In related news, Director, GARDEN EDWARD P sold 11,586,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 72,068,519. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GARDEN EDWARD P now sold 10,761,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,261,830. Also, Director, GARDEN EDWARD P sold 1,542,820 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 6.18 per share, with a total market value of 9,529,691. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GARDEN EDWARD P now holds 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,874,160. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.24%.

14 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on General Electric Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.62.