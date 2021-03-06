Should You Buy Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has a beta of 1.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.82, with weekly volatility at 3.86% and ATR at 0.19. The CMO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.97 and a $7.85 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.905 before closing at $5.97. Intraday shares traded counted 1.16 million, which was -33.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 867.84K. CMO’s previous close was $5.99 while the outstanding shares total 95.71M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Capstead Mortgage Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $577.84 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CMO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CMO attractive?

In related news, Director, Bernard John L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.95, for a total value of 49,500. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, REINSCH PHILLIP A now bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,310. Also, Director, Bernard John L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.81 per share, with a total market value of 72,128. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, REINSCH PHILLIP A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,482. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capstead Mortgage Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CMO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.67.