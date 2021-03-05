Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares fell to a low of $25.185 before closing at $25.28. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was -94.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 991.53K. RCM’s previous close was $27.37 while the outstanding shares total 117.43M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 96.86, and a growth ratio of 3.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.65, with weekly volatility at 4.17% and ATR at 1.20. The RCM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.12 and a $31.28 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.64% on 03/04/21.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company R1 RCM Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RCM, the company has in raw cash 173.8 million on their books with 64.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 355.4 million total, with 206.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCM attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, SPARBY JOHN M. sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.31, for a total value of 972,930. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, SPARBY JOHN M. now sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 488,775. Also, Chief Operating Officer, SPARBY JOHN M. sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 28.00 per share, with a total market value of 211,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, SPARBY JOHN M. now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 859,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on R1 RCM Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.17.