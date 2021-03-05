Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.97, with weekly volatility at 7.34% and ATR at 1.26. The AKTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.76 and a $19.15 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.59 million, which was -62.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 976.96K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.96% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.555 before closing at $12.80. AKTS’s previous close was $14.06 while the outstanding shares total 39.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.58.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Akoustis Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $616.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AKTS, the company has in raw cash 47.69 million on their books with 9.79 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 50.93 million total, with 15.27 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AKTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AKTS attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.00, for a total value of 270,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Denbaars Steven now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,800. Also, Director, Geiss Arthur sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 14.00 per share, with a total market value of 34,972. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RUDY SUZANNE B now holds 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,801. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.00%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Akoustis Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AKTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.43.