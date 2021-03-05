Something To Watch Before Buying PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.01, with weekly volatility at 2.44% and ATR at 3.26. The PPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.77 and a $153.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.74 million, which was -25.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.38M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.28% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $135.08 before closing at $137.83. PPG’s previous close was $139.62 while the outstanding shares total 237.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.06, and a growth ratio of 2.90.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company PPG Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PPG, the company has in raw cash 1.83 billion on their books with 578.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.8 billion total, with 4.83 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPG attractive?

In related news, VP and Controller (PAO), Schaupp William E sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.66, for a total value of 518,451. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,828,653. Also, Executive Vice President, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 31. The shares were price at an average price of 120.69 per share, with a total market value of 1,846,496. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

15 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PPG Industries Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $155.43.