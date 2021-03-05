Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.72% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.73 before closing at $27.74. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 47.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.25M. SGFY’s previous close was $31.07 while the outstanding shares total 277.07M. The firm The stock’s weekly volatility at 10.05% and ATR at 4.07. The SGFY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.00 and a $40.79 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Signify Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SGFY attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 333,600. As the purchase deal closes, the Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off., Senneff Steve now bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 333,600. Also, Chief Medical Officer, Rothman Marc D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.00 per share, with a total market value of 24,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Riefberg Vivian E. now holds 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 333,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.