Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.63, with weekly volatility at 13.15% and ATR at 0.28. The WORX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $14.88 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was 9.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.47M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -12.99% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.50 before closing at $1.54. WORX’s previous close was $1.77 while the outstanding shares total 9.62M. The firm has a beta of 3.96.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company SCWorx Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.85 million total, with 5.27 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of WORX attractive?

In related news, Director, Miller Charles Kenneth III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.49, for a total value of 4,902. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.08%.