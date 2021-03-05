Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta of 2.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.89, with weekly volatility at 6.67% and ATR at 0.78. The RRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.61 and a $11.60 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.41% on 03/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.82 before closing at $9.85. Intraday shares traded counted 3.88 million, which was 40.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.51M. RRC’s previous close was $9.81 while the outstanding shares total 240.18M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Range Resources Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 266.51 million total, with 706.84 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RRC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RRC attractive?

In related news, Director, FUNK JAMES M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.16, for a total value of 54,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, GRAY STEVEN D now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 210,800. Also, Director, PALKO STEFFEN E bought 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.20 per share, with a total market value of 1,982,366. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP & CFO, Scucchi Mark now holds 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,251. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

6 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Range Resources Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.56.