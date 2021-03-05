Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) price jumped close to $138.00 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.69, and a growth ratio of 3.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.47, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 3.35. The NDAQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $71.66 and a $145.83 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.94% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $135.57 before closing at $138.00. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was -32.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 879.68K. NDAQ’s previous close was $136.71 while the outstanding shares total 164.53M.

Investors have identified the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges company Nasdaq Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NDAQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NDAQ attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Peterson Bradley J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 139.57, for a total value of 2,093,500. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Ottersgard Lars now sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 886,250. Also, Executive Vice President, Smith Bryan Everard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 143.48 per share, with a total market value of 143,480. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, SIBBERN BJORN now holds 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,794. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nasdaq Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NDAQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $155.63.