Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) jump over 3.00% in a week: Is LW Giving A Buy Signal?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.13, and a growth ratio of 4.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.32, with weekly volatility at 3.18% and ATR at 2.57. The LW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.06 and a $88.28 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.45% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $81.30 before closing at $82.76. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was -63.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 760.27K. LW’s previous close was $83.13 while the outstanding shares total 146.50M.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LW, the company has in raw cash 763.9 million on their books with 31.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.79 billion total, with 614.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LW attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Werner Thomas P. sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 77.65, for a total value of 5,396,675. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Gen Counsel, Spytek Eryk J now sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 463,725. Also, Director, NIBLOCK ROBERT A bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 30. The shares were price at an average price of 59.70 per share, with a total market value of 149,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.83.