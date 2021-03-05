Is Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Worth A Bite? SVBI 200 SMA stands at 61.23%

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares fell to a low of $10.53 before closing at $10.70. Intraday shares traded counted 1.98 million, which was -14509.15% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.58K. SVBI’s previous close was $8.38 while the outstanding shares total 12.81M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 86.34, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 0.43. The SVBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.26 and a $8.49 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 27.68% on 03/04/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Severn Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $139.63 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SVBI attractive?

In related news, Director, Keitz Eric bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.10, for a total value of 28,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LAMON JOHN now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,500. Also, Director, WAYSON KONRAD bought 379 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.50 per share, with a total market value of 2,464. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, WAYSON KONRAD now holds 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,037. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.