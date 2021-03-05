Can Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Offer Investors Safety?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.53, with weekly volatility at 7.72% and ATR at 1.12. The RLGY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.09 and a $18.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.52 million, which was -62.58% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.55M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.22% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.89 before closing at $13.09. RLGY’s previous close was $14.58 while the outstanding shares total 115.20M. The firm has a beta of 2.79.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Realogy Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RLGY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RLGY attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief People Officer, Reu-Narvaez Tanya sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.97, for a total value of 41,916. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief People Officer, Reu-Narvaez Tanya now sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,008. Also, EVP, General Counsel and Sec., WASSER MARILYN J. sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 13.99 per share, with a total market value of 292,727. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WILLIAMS MICHAEL J now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Realogy Holdings Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RLGY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.86.