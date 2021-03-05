Can Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Offer Investors Safety?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.78% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.15 before closing at $91.91. Intraday shares traded counted 1.3 million, which was -170.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 482.57K. LAMR’s previous close was $91.20 while the outstanding shares total 100.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.08, and a growth ratio of 13.03. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.25, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 2.87. The LAMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.89 and a $92.00 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAMR, the company has in raw cash 121.57 million on their books with 122.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 380.57 million total, with 547.87 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LAMR attractive?

In related news, CFO, Treasurer, EVP, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 73.51, for a total value of 221,344. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Fletcher Nancy now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,904. Also, Director, KOERNER JOHN E III bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 58.27 per share, with a total market value of 990,590. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.83%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $86.00.