Are Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Prospects Worsening?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.36, with weekly volatility at 16.21% and ATR at 6.12. The BEEM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.09 and a $75.90 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.29 million, which was -81.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 709.98K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -16.93% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.8668 before closing at $30.66. BEEM’s previous close was $36.91 while the outstanding shares total 6.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.13.

Investors have identified the Solar company Beam Global as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $247.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Beam Global (BEEM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BEEM, the company has in raw cash 12.33 million on their books with 1000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.82 million total, with 1.91 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BEEM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BEEM attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.78, for a total value of 250,212. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 129,100. Also, Director, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were price at an average price of 21.37 per share, with a total market value of 320,568. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Beam Global. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BEEM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.50.