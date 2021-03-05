Analyst’s Sets Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) New Target at $103.56: CRUS is Now On A Buy List

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.02, with weekly volatility at 3.90% and ATR at 3.46. The CRUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.04 and a $103.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.44 million, which was -134.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 616.93K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.01% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $73.87 before closing at $74.09. CRUS’s previous close was $78.00 while the outstanding shares total 58.02M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.01, and a growth ratio of 2.49.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Cirrus Logic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 803.54 million total, with 184.85 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRUS attractive?

In related news, Director, DAVERN ALEXANDER M sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.06, for a total value of 39,184. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DEHNE TIMOTHY R now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,974. Also, Director, CARTER JOHN C sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 89.97 per share, with a total market value of 56,231. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, Forsyth John now holds 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,521. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cirrus Logic Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.56.